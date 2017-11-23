Every year, people in America celebrate Thanksgiving. Here some US kids explain what Thanksgiving means to them.

Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of every November.

Family and friends come together to celebrate and give thanks for what they have.

They traditionally have a giant feast, similar to Christmas dinner, featuring turkey, potatoes and pumpkin pie.

PILGRIMS: In 1621 people from Europe travelled to America to explore and start a new life, these became known as the 'Pilgrims'

NATIVE AMERICAN: These are the people who lived in America before the pilgrims arrived.

YAMS: A form of potato, similar to a sweet potato.

PUMPKIN PIE: This is a traditional desert made for Thanksgiving using pumpkins.