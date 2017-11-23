play
Watch Newsround

What is Thanksgiving?

Every year, people in America celebrate Thanksgiving. Here some US kids explain what Thanksgiving means to them.

Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of every November.

Family and friends come together to celebrate and give thanks for what they have.

They traditionally have a giant feast, similar to Christmas dinner, featuring turkey, potatoes and pumpkin pie.

PILGRIMS: In 1621 people from Europe travelled to America to explore and start a new life, these became known as the 'Pilgrims'

NATIVE AMERICAN: These are the people who lived in America before the pilgrims arrived.

YAMS: A form of potato, similar to a sweet potato.

PUMPKIN PIE: This is a traditional desert made for Thanksgiving using pumpkins.

Watch more videos

Video

What is Thanksgiving?

Video

Meet the fatberg fighters!

Video

How mass tree planting is helping the environment

Video

Meet the girl fighting plastic in Bali

Video

How Parliament actually works

Video

Urban music: the rise and success of the UK urban scene

Video

Meet Kaide: The 9-year-old rapper who makes positive rap

Video

UK singer, NAO, says record labels are playing "catch-up"

Video

We chat to Fin, the Junior Bake Off winner!

Video

Ben and Jackson's story

Video

Hurricane Hannah's plan for gold at Tokyo Games

Video

General Election 2019: What is a manifesto?

Video

What is the Convention on the Rights of the Child?

Video

Wendy Searle answers questions about her Arctic adventure

Video

We hit the Frozen 2 red carpet!

Video

Newsround's pick of the happiest news around

Video

How are the amazing Strictly costumes made?

Video

Why did these kids take over the zoo for a day?

Video

We talk to kids affected by the floods

Video

Election 2019: What do the words all mean?

Video

'There are people who will accept you for you'

Video

Berlin wall anniversary: Hear Günther's amazing story

Video

Watch: The story of the Berlin Wall

Top Stories

Cow dons VR headset on a Russian farm

Why these cows are wearing VR headsets

comments
tomatoes-in-plastic.

Some supermarkets are using more single-use plastic than last year

comments
donald-trump.

Trump signs bill supporting Hong Kong protesters

comments
Newsround Home