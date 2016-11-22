play
Storm Angus: In pictures

Storm Angus has been battering the UK causing flooding and disruption. Take a look at some of the havoc it's left behind in our photo gallery.
Massive waves crash against the harbour wall, as Storm Angus hits Newhaven in East Sussex over the weekend
Massive waves crash against the harbour wall, as Storm Angus hits Newhaven in East Sussex over the weekendPA
A field near Nettleton, Wiltshire, is flooded due to the high amounts of rain as Storm Angus continues to sweep across the UK.
A field near Nettleton, Wiltshire, is flooded due to the high amounts of rain as Storm Angus continues to sweep across the UK.PA
People can't help but take a pic of the flooded cars on a road in Bristol, after a night of heavy rainfall. But remember never go too close to flood water as it may be dangerous.
People can't help but take a pic of the flooded cars on a road in Bristol, after a night of heavy rainfall. But remember never go too close to flood water as it may be dangerous.EPA
People stop to take a look at cars that have been submerged under nearly a metre of flood water in Bristol. Storm Angus brought hurricane force winds, flooding and power cuts to thousands of homes in the area.
People stop to take a look at cars that have been submerged under nearly a metre of flood water in Bristol. Storm Angus brought hurricane force winds, flooding and power cuts to thousands of homes.Getty Images
Fast flowing water caused havoc to some homes, and emergency services had to work overnight to clear flooded drains in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester.
Fast flowing water caused havoc to some homes, and emergency services had to work overnight to clear flooded drains in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester.Getty Images

