Storm Angus: Has it affected you?

Last updated at 12:23
Storm AngusAndrew Matthews

The first named storm of winter - Storm Angus - has hit southern parts of the UK over the weekend.

Winds of up to 80mph swept through some areas, with heavy rain causing flooding.

Hundreds of homes were left without power, and members of the crew on a cargo ship near Dover had to be lifted to safety in the rough sea.

More rain today could cause further flooding in some areas.

We want to know if you live in areas affected by the flooding, and if you've been affected by the severe weather.

A large tree branch had fallen in the road near where I live.

Bethany, Devon

