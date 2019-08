To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Tornados hit UK towns

Parts of Wales and the Midlands have been struck by tornados.

BBC Weather says storms and high winds have already caused damage to buildings and cars in mid and west Wales.

There were reports of a small tornado near Aberystwyth and the town's Lifeboat station recorded a gust of 94mph.

Police in Aberystwyth say several roads are closed due to fallen trees and around 15 to 20 caravans were overturned at a holiday village.