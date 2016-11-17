play
Hatchimals and other Christmas toy crazes

You might have heard of Hatchimals. They're being called 2016's "must have toy". But what happened to Tamagotchis? We take a look back at Xmas toy crazes of the past. Check these out!
This year it's all about Hatchimals - apparently it's the toy everyone wants to get hold of this Christmas. Each egg has an 'interactive magical creature' that needs to be loved and cared for before it can hatch. It's so popular some shops have already sold out! But it's not the first time there's been toy shortages... Let's have a look at some other egg-citing toys...
Girl with toy hatchimals eggJonathan Brady/PA Wire
Back in 1985, Optimus Prime was the top Christmas present contender. And Trivial Pursuit was the 'Game of the Year'. Transformers toys topped the best-selling list again in 1986 and, despite a shortage, loads of kids were Optimus-tic of finding one in their stocking.
Optimus PrimeGetty Images
Sylvanian Families scored a hat-trick, winning 'Toy of the Year' in 1987, 88 and 89! They celebrated their 30th birthday last year and you can still find them in stores today. Furry-tastic!
Sylvanian familiesGetty Images
The Nintendo Game Boy was the most popular toy in 1991. The original only came in grey casing but they did update it, making it smaller and more colourful. Pokemon games were massive on this chunky, hand-held console. Kong-ratulations if you still have one!
Nintendo game boy
The release of the first Toy Story film made Buzz Lightyear one of the most sought-after Christmas presents in 1996 and there have been a few more films since... Here's Buzz making a comeback in 2010, when Toy Story 3 hit the cinemas. If he can go to infinity and beyond, we're not sure you'd need three of him!
Buzz Lightyear toyGetty Images
Tamagotchis are described as being like virtual Hatchimals. This gold one is from 2004 but they were a big hitter back in 1997. Some schools banned Tamagotchis because pupils were more interested in looking after their digital pet than lessons... Tama-gotcha!
TamagotchiTORU YAMANAKA/AFP/Getty Images
And finally, The Furby. It became the most popular present in 1998 but you might have seen it in store more recently... There were new and improved Furbies released in 2005, and again in 2012. Some of these could burp and fart, gross!
FurbiesPress Association

