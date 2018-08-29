10 of the most famous tantrums in sport

Getty/ Clive Mason Jose Mourinho is feeling the pressure after Manchester United lost two of their opening three games

After his team lost 3-0 at home to Tottenham, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho ended his post-match news conference by walking out.

The defeat was Mourinho's heaviest at home in his career, and he has now lost two of his first three league games for the first time.

"I won more Premierships alone than the other 19 managers together," Mourinho told journalists "Three for me and two for them.

"Respect, respect, respect man."

It's not the first time we've seen people lose their cool in the world of sport. Here are Newsround's top ten sporting tantrums...

1. Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo gets angry during 2016 Euros

The Real Madrid football star is well-known for his diva-like behaviour and regular strops.

Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo was clearly getting very fed up during the 2016 Euros

Most recently in the 2018 World Cup Ronaldo was given a yellow card for shouting in the face of Cesar Arturo Ramos after his teammate Ricardo Quaresma was denied a free kick. The 2-1 defeat to Uruguay ended Portugal's World Cup dreams.

He had his most epic meltdown during the 2016 Euros. In the run-up to the Hungary match - he snatched a reporter's microphone and threw it into a nearby river and when Hungary took a 3-2 lead against his Portuguese side, Ronaldo threw one almighty tantrum.

Hungary and Portugal went on to draw the game 3-3 and Portugal ended up winning the tournament He just needed to be patient!

2. Weightlifter Boady Santevy's tantrum is caught on camera, 2018

Getty/Mark Kolbe Boady Santavy of Canada competes during Men's 94kg final of Weightlifting on day four of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games

Canadian Boady Santavy put on a record-breaking performance at the Commonwealth Games in April.2018. But defending champion Steven Kari of Papua New Guinea went one better and got the gold.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch: Weightlifter throws tantrum while winner celebrates

Boady's reaction to missing out on the top prize was captured on cameras and the Canadian can be seen kicking out in rage at his gear, as the cheers and celebrations continue for Kari in the background.

3. Novak Djokovic destroys a tennis racket, 2018

GETTY/ Fred Lee Novak Djokovic destroys racket

In the French Open 2018, tennis player Novak Djokovic missed an opportunity to move onto set point and took it out on his racket. He completely destroyed it by hitting it on the ground three times.

He said: "In these kind of circumstances, sometimes emotions get the worst out of you, you know, or the best out of you, whatever you want to call it."

4. Footballer Zinedine Zidane head-butts another player, 2006

One of the most shocking moments in football history came during the World Cup final of 2006.

French captain Zinedine Zidane was sent off for head-butting one of the other team's players Marco Materazzi.

It was reported he did this because he was reacting to something nasty that Materazzi had said.

Getty Images This incident has gone down as one of the most famous in footballing history

France went on to lose the match and it has become one of the main incidents that the footballing legend Zidane is remembered for, as it was his final World Cup.

The incident has even been turned into a statue!

5. Karolína Pliskova damages tennis umpire's chair, 2018

Getty/Julian Finney Karolína Pliskova during her match against Maria Sakkari of Greece

Former world No.1 Karolína Pliskova was so angry with the umpire when she lost to Maria Sakkari during the Italian Open in Rome that she hit her racket on the umpire's chair three times leaving a hole.

6. Didier Drogba confronts referee in flip-flops, 2009

Getty/ Jamie McDonald Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba

2018 World Cup pundit and former Chelsea player Didier Drogba lost his cool back in 2009 when Chelsea went out of the Champions League after losing to Barcelona.

Drogba stormed onto the pitch to shout at referee Tom Henning Ovrebo who had turned down multiple appeals for a penalty from Chelsea. He told TV cameras the entire episode was a "disgrace".

The thing that most people noticed wasn't his outburst, but his choice of footwear - he was wearing flip-flops!

7. Golfer Sergio Garcia loses his cool and his club, 2018

Getty/Darren Carroll Golfer Sergio Garcia sometimes loses his cool

When Sergio Garcia was doing badly at the Valero Texas Open in April 2018 that he hurled his club into the bushes.

He then had to go into the bushes to find the club - perhaps he should've thought of that before he chucked it in!

8. Tennis player John McEnroe has epic meltdown, 1981

This is one of the most memorable times a player has lost their cool in the history of sport.

In his Wimbledon first-round match against Tom Gullikson, McEnroe's serve was called out.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. John McEnroe challenging the umpire

McEnroe clearly didn't think this was the right decision. He was furious at the umpire and was seen shouting: "You cannot be serious!"

He went on to win the tournament though, so it wasn't all bad.

9. F1 driver Sebastian Vettel uses some bad language, 2016

At the Mexican Grand Prix this year, Sebastian Vettel was heard being extremely rude and using swear words to race director Charlie Whiting over his team radio.

He was angry about the way another driver Max Verstappen was racing.

PA Sebastian Vettel escaped being punished after being extremely rude to the race director over the radio earlier this year

Fortunately for him, he was not punished for his angry rant - although was told that if he behaved like that again then he would be!

10. Footballer Paulo Di Canio goes too far, 1998

Back when he was playing for Sheffield Wednesday against Arsenal in 1998, Italian footballer Paulo Di Canio took his temper out on the referee Paul Alcock, by shoving him to the ground.

After the incident, the referee said: "I couldn't believe what had taken place. It is totally unacceptable."

Getty Allsport Paolo Di Canio shoved the referee Paul Alcock to the ground

Di Canio was swiftly sent off, suspended by the club and jumped on a plane to Italy to have a long, hard think about what he'd done. He ended up banned for 11 matches and ordered to pay a £10,000 fine.

He went on to become a football manager and in 2013, when managing Sunderland, he was sent to the stands after arguing with the referee Martin Atkinson about alleged Arsenal time-wasting.