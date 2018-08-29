10 of the most famous tantrums in sport

After his team lost 3-0 at home to Tottenham, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho ended his post-match news conference by walking out.
The defeat was Mourinho's heaviest at home in his career, and he has now lost two of his first three league games for the first time.
"I won more Premierships alone than the other 19 managers together," Mourinho told journalists "Three for me and two for them.
"Respect, respect, respect man."
It's not the first time we've seen people lose their cool in the world of sport. Here are Newsround's top ten sporting tantrums...
The Real Madrid football star is well-known for his diva-like behaviour and regular strops.
Most recently in the 2018 World Cup Ronaldo was given a yellow card for shouting in the face of Cesar Arturo Ramos after his teammate Ricardo Quaresma was denied a free kick. The 2-1 defeat to Uruguay ended Portugal's World Cup dreams.
He had his most epic meltdown during the 2016 Euros. In the run-up to the Hungary match - he snatched a reporter's microphone and threw it into a nearby river and when Hungary took a 3-2 lead against his Portuguese side, Ronaldo threw one almighty tantrum.
Hungary and Portugal went on to draw the game 3-3 and Portugal ended up winning the tournament He just needed to be patient!
Canadian Boady Santavy put on a record-breaking performance at the Commonwealth Games in April.2018. But defending champion Steven Kari of Papua New Guinea went one better and got the gold.
Boady's reaction to missing out on the top prize was captured on cameras and the Canadian can be seen kicking out in rage at his gear, as the cheers and celebrations continue for Kari in the background.
In the French Open 2018, tennis player Novak Djokovic missed an opportunity to move onto set point and took it out on his racket. He completely destroyed it by hitting it on the ground three times.
He said: "In these kind of circumstances, sometimes emotions get the worst out of you, you know, or the best out of you, whatever you want to call it."
One of the most shocking moments in football history came during the World Cup final of 2006.
French captain Zinedine Zidane was sent off for head-butting one of the other team's players Marco Materazzi.
It was reported he did this because he was reacting to something nasty that Materazzi had said.
France went on to lose the match and it has become one of the main incidents that the footballing legend Zidane is remembered for, as it was his final World Cup.
The incident has even been turned into a statue!
Former world No.1 Karolína Pliskova was so angry with the umpire when she lost to Maria Sakkari during the Italian Open in Rome that she hit her racket on the umpire's chair three times leaving a hole.
2018 World Cup pundit and former Chelsea player Didier Drogba lost his cool back in 2009 when Chelsea went out of the Champions League after losing to Barcelona.
Drogba stormed onto the pitch to shout at referee Tom Henning Ovrebo who had turned down multiple appeals for a penalty from Chelsea. He told TV cameras the entire episode was a "disgrace".
The thing that most people noticed wasn't his outburst, but his choice of footwear - he was wearing flip-flops!
When Sergio Garcia was doing badly at the Valero Texas Open in April 2018 that he hurled his club into the bushes.
He then had to go into the bushes to find the club - perhaps he should've thought of that before he chucked it in!
This is one of the most memorable times a player has lost their cool in the history of sport.
In his Wimbledon first-round match against Tom Gullikson, McEnroe's serve was called out.
McEnroe clearly didn't think this was the right decision. He was furious at the umpire and was seen shouting: "You cannot be serious!"
He went on to win the tournament though, so it wasn't all bad.
At the Mexican Grand Prix this year, Sebastian Vettel was heard being extremely rude and using swear words to race director Charlie Whiting over his team radio.
He was angry about the way another driver Max Verstappen was racing.
Fortunately for him, he was not punished for his angry rant - although was told that if he behaved like that again then he would be!
Back when he was playing for Sheffield Wednesday against Arsenal in 1998, Italian footballer Paulo Di Canio took his temper out on the referee Paul Alcock, by shoving him to the ground.
After the incident, the referee said: "I couldn't believe what had taken place. It is totally unacceptable."
Di Canio was swiftly sent off, suspended by the club and jumped on a plane to Italy to have a long, hard think about what he'd done. He ended up banned for 11 matches and ordered to pay a £10,000 fine.
He went on to become a football manager and in 2013, when managing Sunderland, he was sent to the stands after arguing with the referee Martin Atkinson about alleged Arsenal time-wasting.