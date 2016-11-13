Services held to mark Remembrance Sunday

Services are taking place across the UK to mark Remembrance Sunday and honour those who have died in war and conflict.
A two-minute silence has been held at 11 o'clock across the UK.
The Queen led a service at the Cenotaph in London, where she has laid the first wreath, followed by the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales.
Remembrance Sunday always falls on the second Sunday of November.
Elsewhere, more than 40,000 knitted poppies have been placed on a Remembrance Day parade route in Thirsk, North Yorkshire.
The organisers said volunteers had sent in knitted and crocheted flowers from all over the world.
Images of poppies will projected onto the Queen Elizabeth tower in London on Sunday afternoon.