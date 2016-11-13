Services held to mark Remembrance Sunday

PA

Services are taking place across the UK to mark Remembrance Sunday and honour those who have died in war and conflict.

A two-minute silence has been held at 11 o'clock across the UK.

The Queen led a service at the Cenotaph in London, where she has laid the first wreath, followed by the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales.

PA Prime Minister Theresa May and other politicians have attended the service at the Cenotaph.

PA Veterans of the armed forces attended the service at the Cenotaph in London.

PA Members of the Royal Family watch the service at the Cenotaph.

Remembrance Sunday always falls on the second Sunday of November.

PA Crowds have gathered at the Cenotaph in London for the service.

Elsewhere, more than 40,000 knitted poppies have been placed on a Remembrance Day parade route in Thirsk, North Yorkshire.

The organisers said volunteers had sent in knitted and crocheted flowers from all over the world.

Images of poppies will projected onto the Queen Elizabeth tower in London on Sunday afternoon.