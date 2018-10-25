play
Halloween: Send us your pumpkin carving pictures

Pumpkin being carved.Getty Images

It's almost Halloween, which means dressing up, trick or treating and pumpkin carving for many of you!

Even Martin has been having a go at pumpkin carving this year.

Halloween started as a Celtic festival called Samhain, when Celts thought the barrier between our world and the spirit world was at its thinnest.

It was believed the glowing face of carved pumpkins would scare away evil ghosts.

Well, we want to see your best pumpkin pictures ahead of the celebrations on 31 October!

Send us your pumpkin pictures and videos here!

Important: Always make sure you have an adult with you at all times if you're doing any pumpkin carving.

Ayshah.
Whether you're taking a photo or video, make sure you hold your phone on its side like this, with you fairly close to the camera, clearly showing your head and shoulders

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a photo or video.

We may show your picture on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and where you're from, but we won't use your details for anything else.

