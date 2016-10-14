play
Pictures: Winnie the Pooh's 90th anniversary

To mark the 90th anniversary of the first book featuring the most famous bear in the world, we take a look at who else is celebrating their 90 year birthday...
Four new adventure stories of Winnie the Pooh have been published and Pooh has a new friend. Penguin (not Piglet!) will meet Pooh in the new book “Winter: In which Penguin arrives in the Forest” written by Brian Sibley. The new Penguin character is inspired by a photograph of Winnie the Pooh author AA Milne and his son Christopher playing with a penguin toy.
Winnie-the-Pooh and PenguinEgmont Publishing
This year was Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday. In fact Her Majesty celebrated two birthdays this year. Her actual birthday on April 21, and her official birthday celebrations on Saturday June 11. The reason for the Queen having two birthdays is linked to British weather being unreliable and the Royal Family like to hold the royal birthday parade in the summer time.
The Queen and Prince Philip on The Mall in LondonWPA Pool
Sir David Attenborough turned 90 on the 8th of May this year. The naturalist and television presenter is most famous for his work with animals and has had lots of species named after him throughout his career, including dinosaurs.
Sir David AttenboroughJohn Phillips
The first SAT exam ever was taken by students in America 90 years ago. The test was called the “Scholastic Aptitude Test” and helped identify academically gifted students from poor backgrounds. The SAT has changed a lot over the years. In the UK they are used to help work out how a child is progressing and to make sure they are learning as much of the curriculum as possible.
Exam timeFREDERICK FLORIN
The 90th Anniversary of the British Grand Prix was celebrated this year. The first ever British Grand Prix took place around the famous circuit of Brooklands on August 7, 1926.
First British Grand PrixG. Adams

