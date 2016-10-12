The kids using tech to help their friend with Cerebral Palsy

Meet the kids who are using new tech to help their friend who has Cerebral Palsy.

Max has a type of Cerebral Palsy, a condition which means his brain has trouble communicating with his muscles, making it harder for him to speak.

However, a new piece of technology called Compass, has meant that Max can now communicate by himself.

His classmates have even started designing video games that Max can play using the movements of his eyes.

Take a look to find out more about Max's story...