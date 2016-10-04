play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 07:21

Thresher shark gets extra protection at CITES conference

SharkPEW
Thresher sharks are often found entangled in fishing lines or nets

As many of you may know, a big meeting has been going on in South Africa to discuss the threats faced by wildlife around the world.

Jenny has been reporting from there as discussions are being had about how best to solve the crisis facing elephants and the threat of poaching.

But it's not just elephants under the spotlight, with decisions also being made about other species and how to protect them.

The thresher shark, known for it's long whip-like tail, is among a number of marine species given extra protection at the Cites meeting, along with silky sharks and devil rays.

"These are incredible animals, with their long whip like tails they're referred to as the Indiana Jones of the sea," said Luke Warwick with Pew Charitable Trusts.

"They stun the fish with their tails and can pick them up easily."

There are concerns that the thresher shark is being driven to extinction because of unsustainable trade and over-fishing - they are often found tangled in fishing lines.

The decision to add extra protection at this latest meeting was opposed by Japan and Iceland but it's hoped if this decision stands it will give these shark species a chance of survival in the long term.

More like this

The Great Barrier Reef

Divers tackle Great Barrier Reef starfish threat

Top Stories

Icebergs drift in the sea in Cierva Cove, on the coast of the Antarctic Peninsula in Antarctica.
play
1:03

How far under water do icebergs go?

A plastic container is filled with water from a tap in Kawangware district of Nairobi, Kenya April 18, 2018.

Top tips to save water

A pangolin with it's tongue out

How science is helping save pangolins

Newsround Home