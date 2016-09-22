play
Last updated at 16:33

Prince William: We must do more on elephant poaching

The Duke of Cambridge has passionately called for an end to the global buying and selling of ivory to save elephants from extinction.

Ivory is the hard white material found in elephant tusks.

Poachers kill elephants to get ivory and then sell it illegally around the world, to be used in things like jewellery and ornaments.

Almost a third of Africa's elephants have disappeared in the past seven years, according to a huge survey of the animals last month.

Prince William said in a speech on Thursday that there would be "no more elephants left in the wild by the time his daughter Charlotte is 25" if the situation didn't change soon.

