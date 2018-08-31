play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 15:44
image

Five things to look forward to this autumn

For weather forecasters, the summer is now officially over! Autumn begins on 1 September but don't worry because here are a few things you can look forward...
It's official, summer is now over. But don't worry, there's plenty for you to look forward to this autumn!
Squirrel in autumnGetty Images
The Strictly Come Dancing 2018 line-up has been revealed, including YouTube star Joe Sugg. This can only mean one thing, the competition is about to get real! Get ready for the launch show on 8 September.
Joe SuggPA
Are you crazy for conkers? Well, lucky for you conker season is just around the corner. The first ones usually appear around late September with the World Conker Championships taking place on the 14 October in Southwick in Northamptonshire, England.
Conkers
Get your costumes ready, it's not long now until Halloween. The annual fright-fest takes place on 31 October. Some historians think Halloween goes back to an ancient pagan festival called Samhain, which was a time when people honoured spirits. In the UK, we celebrate Halloween by carving pumpkins, dressing up and trick or treating.
Halloween
Diwali, known as the Festival of Light, marks the Hindu new year. It takes place on 7 November this year and lasts for five days. Traditionally, it's celebrated by giving gifts, decorating your home, lighting oil lamps and setting off fireworks.
Celebration of Diwali, the Festival of LightGetty Images
Remember, remember the Fifth of November! That's right, autumn also means we'll be marking Guy Fawkes Night, or Bonfire Night. The celebration first started more than 400 years ago when Londoners lit bonfires following the failure of the Guy Fawkes' gunpowder plot.
BonfireGetty Images

More like this

Autumn in the UK
play
1:10

Autumnwatch: Chris Packham explains why this season is so exciting

Conkers

Everything you need to know about conkers

Carved pumpkins

What is Halloween?

Diwali

What is the festival of Diwali?

Bonfire

Bonfire Night: What is the story behind it?

Fireworks display in Edinburgh
play
1:22

Top safety tips for Bonfire Night

Top Stories

Ellie Simmonds
play
0:34

Top tips for making friends at a new school

Toni Duggan of England goes around Laura O'Sullivan of Wales during the Women's World Cup qualifier between Wales Women and England Women at Rodney Parade on August 31, 2018 in Newport, Wales.

England are going to the World Cup!

Still taken from Pinkfong's Baby Shark music video

Baby Shark is now in the UK Top 40!

Newsround Home