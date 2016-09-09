Moving house can be a pretty big operation, but what if the house being moved out of was the Houses of Parliament, in London?

And the people moving, the hundreds of people who run the country?

That's what's being suggested in a new report which says the buildings are in such a bad way, that MPs need to go elsewhere, for 6 years, so it can be repaired.

It's not been decided if they will have to move out or not yet but if they did it would be a huge job.

So how, exactly, would that work? Jenny's been looking into it.