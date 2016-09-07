play
Watch Newsround

Number of children who are refugees doubles in 10 years

Last updated at 08:21
Child refugeesAFP

The number of children who are refugees has doubled in the last 10 years says charity Unicef.

Many of the children have escaped from danger and wars in countries like Syria, Afghanistan, Eritrea or Iraq.

The report by Unicef says that more than half of all refugees in the world are children.

Some of the millions of children who have had to leave their countries come to England in the hope of a safer life.

More than 4000 refugee children who have come to England by themselves are being looked after by local councils. That's gone up by 62% in just a year.

The UK government says protecting children who come to England on their own and need help is really important and more money has been set aside to help them.

More like this

Ruth
play
4:15

Ruth's story: One child refugee's journey from Eritrea to England

upset

Advice if you're upset by the news

Migrants in Hungary
play
2:44

Europe divided over refugees

Top Stories

Person-praying-in-El-Paso-Texas

Two shooting attacks in America in one day

upset

Advice if you're upset by the news

Fizzy-drinks

Energy drink ban in Scotland's sports centres

Newsround Home