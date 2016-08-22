Sixteen memorable moments from Rio 2016

It's been a record-breaking Olympics for Team GB - here are a few of Newsround's most memorable moments from the past few weeks.
Divers had a shock when the synchronized diving pool turned from a crystal blue to a bogey green. According to the Rio organising committee, the change in colour would not harm any athletes as it was due to the heat and lack of wind producing algae. But would you dive into that pool?
PA
There was a surprise proposal at the diving medal ceremony for Chinese Olympic divers He Zi and Qin Kai. We’d say that’s a double win!
Getty Images
Shaunae Miller dived over the finish line to finish the 400 metre race and win the gold! Talk about determination!
Reuters
Team GB's Jason Kenny also won the gold even though there were two false starts in the men's keirin event.
PA
Mo Farah fell over during the 10000 metre final - despite the delay, Mo powered through to take the gold.
PA
Usain Bolt started a conga line and samba dancing at a press conference - we guess winning three gold medals makes you want to dance!
Reuters
Gymnast Amy Tinkler was the youngest member of Team GB at only 16 years old - but she proved that age is only a number when she took bronze in the floor.
PA
Sticking with the green theme… US swimmer Ryan Lochte’s hair turned from blonde to green after winning gold in the 4x200 freestyle. The chlorine is the swimming pool may have affected his hair but it didn't stop him celebrating!
Reuters
Swimmer Fu Yuanhui didn’t know she won a medal. It wasn’t until half way through the interview that she realized she'd won a bronze medal and said: “Third? I did not know! Well this is not bad at all.”
Reuters
Awkwardly, the commentator called the wrong winner when Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte were swimming - they accidentally announced Lochte as the winner instead of Phelps in the 200m individual medley.
Getty Images
Chinese boxer, Bin LV, celebrated because he thought that he won his boxing match. Seconds later he realized that he didn’t win so tried to pretend it was a friendly and celebratory hug for his opponent.
Getty Images
Max Whitlock was expected to win gold in the pommel horse - but a win on the floor took everyone by surprise.
PA
Superstar gymnast Simone Biles won four gold medals at the Games and even has a floor move named after her. But most excitingly of all - for Simone - was meeting actor Zac Efron after she'd won her medals.
Getty Images
French Olympic swimmer Aurelie Muller had her medal taken off her for dunking her opponent Rachele Bruni. Bruni said: “she pushed my arm down at the finish… she obstructed me and I could not touch the board”.
Getty Images
Sir Bradley Wiggins had another golden Olympics - but he cheekily stuck out his tongue during the national anthem while his teammates sang along.
PA
Dancing weightlifter, David Katoatau, from the island of Kiribati busted a serious move when he celebrated his success. He says did this to raise awareness for climate change at his home country in the Pacific Ocean.