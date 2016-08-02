Britain's Johanna Konta climbs to 13th in world rankings

Getty Images Johanna Konta (right) beat Venus Williams to claim her first WTA title in Stanford

British number one Johanna Konta has risen one place in the women's rankings to a career-high 13th before Rio 2016.

Australian Open semi-finalist Konta won her first women's main tour title in Stanford, USA, on 25 July.

British number three Naomi Broady climbed three spots to 81st, while there was no change for 67th-placed Heather Watson.

Wimbledon champion Andy Murray remains second in the men's rankings.

Jo Durie is the last British woman to be ranked in the top 10, reaching a career-high fifth in 1984.

Konta, Watson and Murray are among those in the Great Britain squad for the Olympics, which start in Brazil on Friday.