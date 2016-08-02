play
Watch Newsround

Britain's Johanna Konta climbs to 13th in world rankings

Last updated at 06:06
Venus Williams and Johanna KontaGetty Images
Johanna Konta (right) beat Venus Williams to claim her first WTA title in Stanford

British number one Johanna Konta has risen one place in the women's rankings to a career-high 13th before Rio 2016.

Australian Open semi-finalist Konta won her first women's main tour title in Stanford, USA, on 25 July.

British number three Naomi Broady climbed three spots to 81st, while there was no change for 67th-placed Heather Watson.

Wimbledon champion Andy Murray remains second in the men's rankings.

Jo Durie is the last British woman to be ranked in the top 10, reaching a career-high fifth in 1984.

Konta, Watson and Murray are among those in the Great Britain squad for the Olympics, which start in Brazil on Friday.

More like this

Heather Watson
play
1:38

'A dream come true': Heather Watson on Wimbledon triumph

Andy Murray celebrates winning his quarter-final

Australian Open: Murray and Konta through to semi-finals

Serena and Venue
image

Wimbledon 2019: Have a look back at the ace career of Serena Williams

Gordon Reid

Who is Gordon Reid? All about the new British Wimbledon champion

A view of the final scoreboard (score board) as Roger Federer of Switzerland defeats Andy Roddick of USA 5-7, 7-6, 7-6, 3-6, 16-14
play
0:27

Find out how the tennis scoring system works

Top Stories

ikon.
play
5:00

K-pop: 'Not knowing if I'd make it was hardest part'

England_captain_Eoin_Morgan_in_action_batting_during_the_match

Is cricket coming home?!

comments
rhino with a sunset.

Endangered rhino and elephant numbers going up in Tanzania

comments
Newsround Home