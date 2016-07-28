play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 05:57
image

Six sensational Olympians through the years

There's just over a week until the Rio Olympics officially kick off, so we're taking a look at six of the most sensational Olympians of all time.
Abebe Bikila did in 1960 what no-one else ever has - he won the Olympic marathon in Rome, barefoot! He couldn't find any trainers that fit him. He broke away from the rest of the athletes at Rome's Obelisk of Axum, which was originally from his country of Ethiopia. He won by 200 metres.
Abebe BikilaGetty Images
American sprinter Jesse Owens was is an Olympic hero ... He won four gold medals at the 1936 Olympic Games, making him one the best remembered athletes in Olympic history. What made his win so much more important was that he won in Berlin during a time when Germany was under Nazi rule.
Jesse OwensGetty Images
The queen of the 1976 Olympic Games, gymnast Nadia Comaneci, was awarded the first perfect 10. She achieved the perfect score on the uneven bars but she didn't stop there! She went on to record the perfect 10 six more times, becoming the youngest all-around Olympic gold medallist.
Nadia ComaneciGetty Images
Cathy Freeman from Australia delivered to intense home pressure at the 2000 Sydney Games. She won the 400m final whilst wearing this now famous running suit! Cathy became the first Aboriginal athlete to win gold in athletics.
Cathy FreemanGetty Images
Michael Phelps is currently the most decorated Olympian - he's got a massive 22 medals, 18 of them gold. He started swimming at the age of seven to give him an outlet for his energy. When he was 15, he went to the 2000 Olympics, becoming the youngest swimmer to make the US national team in nearly 70 years.
Michael PhelpsTom Pennington
The Bolt that is Usain is currently the most decorated sprinter of all time. The Jamaican athlete made history at the 2008 Olympics when he won three golds and set three world records in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.
Usain BoltGetty Images

More like this

Rio 2016

Rio Olympics 2016: In numbers

Usain Bolt
image

Pictures: Athletes to watch out for at Rio 2016

Mascots of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.
image

Do you know the Olympic and Paralympic Games' mascots?

Top Stories

deckchairs.

Today is hottest UK July day on record

comments
6
fortnite-world-cup

It's time for the Fortnite World Cup finals!

poo-emojis.

The benefits of saying the word 'poo' (yes, really)

comments
2
Newsround Home