Your questions for The BFG actress Ruby Barnhill

Ruby Barnhill, the young star of The BFG, will be on the Newsround sofa this morning and we want your questions for her.

Twelve-year-old Ruby Barnhill plays Sophie in the film version of Roald Dahl's story The BFG.

On the film she worked with famous director Steven Spielberg and actor Mark Rylance, who plays the Big Friendly Giant.

Send us your questions for Ruby - do you want to know what it was like for her making the film and working with a 'giant'?

Or maybe you want to know how she got the role and what she plans to do next.

Ruby will be live on Newsround at 8.15am TODAY - make sure you send your questions in before that time and a lucky few will have their question put to the star!

