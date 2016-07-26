Do you know the Olympic and Paralympic Games' mascots

If you remember the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympics that took place in the UK, then you'll recognise Olympic mascot Wenlock, on the left, and Paralympic mascot Mandeville, on the right. Wenlock is named after the town in Shropshire which holds an event which inspired the modern Olympic Games. Wenlock's pal Mandeville is named after the Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Buckinghamshire where the idea for the Paralympic Games began.