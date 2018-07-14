Pictures: have a look back at the ace career of Serena Williams
Serena Williams fell just short of winning Wimbledon for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam tennis title, just 10 months after having a baby. We're sure she'll get there soon though. Here's a look back at her amazing career.
Serena was born in Michigan in the US but moved to California when she was three, where she started to play tennis. She has four sisters - here she is with her older sister Venus, who has also been very successful in her tennis career.
Their dad, Richard, taught Venus and Serena at home instead of going to school, to give them more time to practise tennis.
Serena became a professional tennis player when she was just 14 years old. Even at this young age, the two Williams sisters were getting a lot of attention from the press because of their talent.
In 1998, Serena won her first match at a Grand Slam competition. She beat Irina Spirlea from Romania during the Australian Open - it was a huge moment for her. Grand Slams are the most important competitions in tennis and include Wimbledon, the US Open, the Australian Open and the French Open.
Serena won the US Open in 1999, which was her first Grand Slam singles win. This meant she became only the second African-American woman to win a Grand Slam singles tournament. The Williams sisters also won the doubles title that year.
Serena won Wimbledon in 2002 for the first time, beating her sister Venus to win the singles title. This earned her the number one ranking in the world, knocking Venus off the top spot.
At the 2003 Australian Open, Serena won the 'Grand Slam', or 'Serena Slam' - winning of all four Grand Slam competitions in a row. She did it for a second time in 2014-2015. In total, she has won 21 Grand Slam singles titles.
Serena reached another milestone at Wimbledon 2016 - winning her 22nd Grand Slam title, and matching the record set by Steffi Graf.
In September 2017 Serena released the first image of her newborn daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr on Instagram. She says having a daughter has made all the more determined and has given her the inspiration to win even more Grand Slams! Go Serena!!