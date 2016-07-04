play
Jupiter: What will Juno be discovering?

A Nasa spacecraft called Juno is about to begin its orbit of the planet Jupiter.

It's part of a special mission to help scientists find out more about our biggest planet, and how the solar system began.

Juno blasted off in 2011, and will now orbit Jupiter 32 times - floating just 3,100 miles above the planet's cloud tops, for around one year.

During this time it will be gathering lots of research and feeding it back to scientists here on Earth.

