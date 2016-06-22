play
Last updated at 16:06

Rory McIlroy pulls out of Rio Olympics over Zika fears

Top international golfer, Rory McIlroy, has pulled out of the Olympics in Brazil because of concerns over a virus called Zika.

McIlroy said that although the risk was low, his health and that of his family came first.

He had been due to compete for Ireland at the Rio de Janeiro games.

Vijay Singh and Australia's Marc Leishman have already pulled out of the games because of Zika worries.

But the International Olympic Committee, following World Health Organisation advice, said it has "total confidence" the Games will be safe for athletes.

