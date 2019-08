Hundreds of people came together to hold a vigil for MP Jo Cox, who was killed yesterday in Birstall, West Yorkshire.

Jo worked as a Member of Parliament for the Labour party representing the Batley and Spen area of Yorkshire.

On Thursday, Jo was attacked near to where she had been holding a constituency surgery, where local people can talk to her about any problems they have.

A local man has been arrested.

Watch Hayley's report about Jo Cox and who she was.