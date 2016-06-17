play
Vigils held to remember MP Jo Cox

Hundreds of people came together to hold a vigil for MP Jo Cox, who was killed yesterday in Birstall, West Yorkshire.

Jo worked as a Member of Parliament for the Labour party representing the Batley and Spen area in Yorkshire.

On Thursday, Jo was attacked and killed near to where she had been holding a constituency surgery, where local people can talk to her about any problems they have.

A local man has been arrested.

The Prime Minister David Cameron has said: "The death of Jo Cox is a tragedy. She was a committed and caring MP."

It's very rare that these kinds of attacks happen in the UK.

If anything in this story has upset you, then you can check out our guide here.

BBC Reporter John Maguire sent us this report from Birstall in Yorkshire.

