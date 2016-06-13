play
Watch Newsround

Flowers and candles for Orlando victims

People across America have been laying flowers and lighting candles after an attack in the city of Orlando, Florida, early on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at a nightclub. 50 people died and 53 more were injured. Many of the victims were gay people.

The man responsible for the attack was shot by the police before he could do more harm.

We don't know exactly why the attack happened, but it could have been the result of hatred towards gay people. Police are investigating.

Watch Ayshah's report to find out more.

Watch more videos

Video

Flowers and candles for Orlando victims

Video

'You don't know what'll be in the cupboard in the school holidays'

Video

Esport expert Frankie Ward's top gaming advice

Video

How was the Earth made?

Video

Watch: 11-year-old skateboarder with some serious skills

Video

FaZe Clan gets its first female pro-gamer

Video

Why are insects so amazing?

Video

'Why I'm glad that I have alopecia'

Video

London's Olympic history

Video

What's on Boris Johnson's to-do list?

Video

Who is Boris Johnson and what does he stand for?

Video

Put yourself on the Moon with CBBC Buzz

Video

The best weird and wacky bugs

Video

A look back at Nelson Mandela's life

Top Stories

Fizzy-drinks

Energy drink ban in Scotland's sports centres

Meghan-Markle.

It's Meghan's birthday!

comments
habitable-zone-nasa

Nasa's Tess discovers Earth-like planet

Newsround Home