Pogba, Ribery, Fellaini and other weird and wacky footballer hairstyles
Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery played in the Champions League this week and definitely made an impact with his haircut. So Newsround's taken a look at some of the other biggest, baddest and best haircuts in football!
Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery was on the losing side against Liverpool in the Champions League but he made an impact with a special haircut. He got his shirt number - seven - shaved into his head. The thing with statement haircuts is that if you lose the match it can be a bit awks....
Boris Streubel
Manchester United's French World Cup winner Paul Pogba is almost as famous for his hairstyles as he is for his skills! His hair is a work of art! This one is from his days at Juventus - maybe his favourite animal is a zebra?
Getty Images
Arsenal's superstar striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang loves to express himself with haircuts and styles. Just like Pogba, during his career some people have criticised him for spending too much time focussing on his style instead of his performances but Arsenal fans seem pretty pleased with both!
Getty Images
Wales and Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale isn't the first and probably won't be the last footballer to favour a top knot or as it's less kindly known - a 'man bun'.
Getty Images
Hang on though, Gareth, former England captain David Beckham was doing 'man buns' years ago! He loved the top knot look so much he even had two at once!
Getty Images
Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini was famous for his huge hair. Fans used to wonder if it helped him score all those headers! However, before he left the club he'd cut it short - boo! This picture is from before the Euro 2016 competition when he died his hair blonde.
Marouane Fellaini
Fellaini isn't the only player to go blonde, his Belgium team-mate and Inter Milan midfielder Radja Nainggolan is famous for his Mohawk.
Getty Images
Talking of Mohawks, Arturo Vidal of FC Barcelona and Chile has always rocked extreme haircuts - who knows how long it took to shave all those stars and stripes into his head!
Getty Images
In 1998 the whole Romanian side dyed their hair blonde for the World Cup as seen in this line-up for their match against Tunisia. Talk about team spirit!
Getty Images
Whist we're going back in time, the 1980's Colombia midfielder Carlos Valderrama was one of the most recognisable football players in World Football - can you guess why?
Getty Images
Back in 1998 Taribo West from Nigeria was rocking some very, very... very green braids.