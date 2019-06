France is famous for lots of things - it has the tallest mountain in Europe, the Eiffel Tower, the smelliest cheese and this summer, football.

The Fifa Women's World Cup 2019 football tournament kicks off in France, and it's going to be spectacular as football fever grips the globe.

Don't worry if you can't speak French though, Leah and Jenny have been looking in to the top French footy phrases to help see you through a summer of football.

Enjois!