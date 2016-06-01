play
Watch Newsround

The X Factor 2016 judges: Louis, Nicole and Sharon return

Last updated at 17:00
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
The X Factor's new judges line-up announced

The new line-up of judges for this year's series of The X Factor has been announced... and it's not that new!

Former judges Nicole Scherzinger, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh are set to return alongside Simon Cowell.

Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger are back on the show and join Simon Cowell on this year's judging panelITV
It's the first time the four will have appeared together on The X Factor judging panel

Dermot O'Leary is back again as presenter, replacing Caroline Flack and Olly Murs, who presented the show last year.

The past format of room auditions is also set to return, instead of the stage auditions in front an audience.

The X Factor line-up is revealedDymond/Syco/Thames/Corbis

Judges' past X Factor experience

- Sharon Osbourne - judge from 2004-2007 and in 2013

- Nicole Scherzinger - judge in 2012 and 2013

- Louis Walsh - judge from 2004-2014

The judges' auditions will begin on Friday 10 June at Leicester City's King Power Stadium.

Chat banner
Thank you for your comments. This chat page is now closed.

More like this

X Factor logo

X Factor: Where are the winners now?

Olly and Caroline at an audition for The X Factor

Olly Murs and Caroline Flack have quit The X Factor

The X Factor
play
1:22

What's going on at The X Factor?

Top Stories

houses-of-parliament.

MPs are voting on a law to block no-deal Brexit

comments
1
students-protest-in-hong-kong

Hong Kong leader scraps law that caused protests

comments
1
Euro-2020-launch.

Everything you need to know about Euro 2020

comments
Newsround Home