The X Factor 2016 judges: Louis, Nicole and Sharon return

The new line-up of judges for this year's series of The X Factor has been announced... and it's not that new!

Former judges Nicole Scherzinger, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh are set to return alongside Simon Cowell.

ITV It's the first time the four will have appeared together on The X Factor judging panel

Dermot O'Leary is back again as presenter, replacing Caroline Flack and Olly Murs, who presented the show last year.

The past format of room auditions is also set to return, instead of the stage auditions in front an audience.

Judges' past X Factor experience

- Sharon Osbourne - judge from 2004-2007 and in 2013

- Nicole Scherzinger - judge in 2012 and 2013

- Louis Walsh - judge from 2004-2014

The judges' auditions will begin on Friday 10 June at Leicester City's King Power Stadium.