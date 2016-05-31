Alastair Cook scores historic 10,000 test runs

Allsport/ getty images

England cricket captain Alastair Cook has become the youngest player to score 10,000 Test runs.

He reached the milestone on Sunday during the England match against Sri Lanka.

Aged 31, five months and five days, he saluted the England balcony after reaching his landmark moment.

He beat Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar's record of 31 years, 10 months and 20 days, which he had held since 2005.

"It's a very special moment for me," Cook said. "You forget about all the hard times you have as a cricketer."

To top off the day, England then cruised to a comfortable win, which meant the team have now won the series against Sri Lanka.