Thousands of children have fled their homes in Syria and the Middle East because of the ongoing war there.

Many of them travel hundreds of miles by boat, train and foot in the hope of finding a new place to make their home.

Along the journey some of them become separated from their friends and family.

Omar is one of many young people who have made the dangerous journey all the way from Syria to France.

He now lives in a temporary camp in Calais called 'the jungle'.

This is his story told in an animation...