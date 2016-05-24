The issue of puppy farming is being talked about in parliament by a group of MPs later.

Puppy farms are places where lots of puppies are bred to be sold for money.

People who do this need special permission and have to follow a set of rules to show their local authorities that the puppies in their care are treated well.

But the BBC programme Panorama did some secret filming and found that this isn't always the case.

It's now hoped that more can be done to make sure all puppies can start their lives in a happy and healthy way.

