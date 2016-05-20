Debris found from missing plane flight MS804 to Egypt

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch Hayley's piece.

A search is continuing to find out why a plane went missing on 19 May.

Egypt's military and national airline say some debris from the crashed EgyptAir flight has been recovered in the Mediterranean sea.

The EgyptAir flight MS804 was carrying 66 people on a journey from Paris in France to Cairo in Egypt when the radars that keep track of aircrafts as they travel lost touch with it.

Boats have been sent to look for any signs of wreckage in the Mediterranean sea where the plane was thought to be when it went missing.

No one yet knows exactly what happened but security experts say it might have been caused by terrorism.

Egypt's aviation minister said it was more likely to have been brought down by terrorism than a technical fault.

The answer to what happened could be found in the black box - a special device that records what happens inside a plane.

Investigations can be very complicated but more information is expected to be announced over the next few days.

Billions of flights take place every year and events like this are extremely rare.

