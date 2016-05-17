Angelina Jolie Pitt: My kids give me gifts for refugees

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Angelina tells Newsround viewers about her children giving her toys for refugees

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie Pitt says her children often give her presents for refugees.

The Maleficent actress works with the United Nations, campaigning about the growing refugee and migrant crisis caused by war in places like Syria.

Getty Images Angelina with two of her children, Zahara and Shiloh

"They fill my bag with random things," the Maleficent actress told Newsround viewers in a special interview.

"Sometimes I've had to travel and deliver some of the weirdest things - some odd stuffed animal or weird toy."

Angelina reacts to being told: "You're less selfish than other celebrities"

Angelina has six children with her actor husband Brad Pitt.

"My little ones, like Vivienne, will give me a blanket and tell me I have to find someone to give it to!

"Sometimes they're very practical about what they put - the older they get, they understand what makes sense to give to people."

Watch Angelina's full interview with Newsround viewers

She says her children have started travelling with her to refugee camps.

"I've never pushed them... they asked and so far Pax and Shiloh have really wanted to go."

Reuters Angelina in Lebanon in March

Angelina visited refugees in Lebanon, in the Middle East, in March. More than a million people have fled there to escape the war in neighbouring Syria.

"When I brought Shiloh with me to Lebanon she brought this circus stick," Angelina remembers.

"For all my talking, all the kids just wanted to go out and play with the circus stick.

"It's true what they say, an hour of play is worth more than years of conversation."