Six Newsround viewers have been to interview one of the world's most famous actresses - Angelina Jolie Pitt.

She's well known for starring in movies like Maleficent, but the group weren't asking her about her films...

Angelina also works for the United Nations, campaigning about the growing refugee and migrant crisis caused by war in places like Syria.

She talks about how her kids give her stuff to take to the refugees and what life is like inside the camps.