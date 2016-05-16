play
Last updated at 16:32

Read the Team GB Olympic suit good luck messages from kids

We go through the 10 good luck messages printed inside the new suit for Team GB's Olympic athletes.
There are good luck messages from children printed on the red lining.
"This is your dream, live it..."Simon Jersey
There were more than 900 entries in the competition.
"You will always be a winner, so walk with pride!"Simon Jersey
Boxer Joe Joyce said it makes him proud to be wearing the suit.
"Raise the bar and you'll go far!"Simon Jersey
Taekwondo star Bianca Walkden said that "it's really good for kids to get involved".
"Don't limit your challenges. Challenge your limits."Simon Jersey
Gymnast Nile Wilson was one of six athletes to model the fancy suit at the launch event. He called the messages "a massive motivation".
"Prepare, breathe, believe."Simon Jersey
Ten messages were selected, including this one from Morgan, for the suit - modelled here by swimmer Fran Halsall.
"Hear Britain's roar, soon you will soar!"Simon Jersey
Hockey star Simon Mantell is wearing the official Team GB suit for this summer's Rio Olympics. The outfit includes something special inside...
"Believe in yourself and celebrate the moment. Good luck!"Simon Jersey
Kids across the UK were asked to send in their messages of support to stars like sprinter Dina Asher-Smith.
"Take part, try hard, touch the stars, Team GB."Simon Jersey

