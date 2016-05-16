Homepage
16 May 2016
16 May 2016
Last updated at
16:32
Read the Team GB Olympic suit good luck messages from kids
We go through the 10 good luck messages printed inside the new suit for Team GB's Olympic athletes.
There are good luck messages from children printed on the red lining.
Simon Jersey
There were more than 900 entries in the competition.
Simon Jersey
Boxer Joe Joyce said it makes him proud to be wearing the suit.
Simon Jersey
Taekwondo star Bianca Walkden said that "it's really good for kids to get involved".
Simon Jersey
Gymnast Nile Wilson was one of six athletes to model the fancy suit at the launch event. He called the messages "a massive motivation".
Simon Jersey
Ten messages were selected, including this one from Morgan, for the suit - modelled here by swimmer Fran Halsall.
Simon Jersey
Hockey star Simon Mantell is wearing the official Team GB suit for this summer's Rio Olympics. The outfit includes something special inside...
Simon Jersey
Kids across the UK were asked to send in their messages of support to stars like sprinter Dina Asher-Smith.
Simon Jersey
