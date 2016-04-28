Pictures: Children's Hillsborough tributes at Liverpool vigil

Children and teenagers have been among the thousands of people remembering the Hillsborough disaster victims in Liverpool city centre.
A special service was held at St George's Hall on Wednesday evening to remember the 96 football fans who died in 1989.
These people tell us why they came to pay tribute.
Two of the messages...
"I pray that all those who were lost in the Hillsborough accident are always remembered and respected. I also pray that the innocent fans who got the blame will get justice."
"We will never forget you. You will never walk alone."
Libby says: "Everyone is overwhelmed and so happy about the outcome. They want everyone to know that it wasn't the fans' fault."
Joe says: "He's always cried because it's such a touching story."
Zac says: "They've been waiting for justice for a long time and they've finally got it... It's important for them to never forget about what happened."