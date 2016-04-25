Mahrez is first African footballer to win 'Player of the year'

PA Riyad Mahrez said he would never have won the award without the help of team mates

Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez has become the first African football player ever to receive the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year award.

The winner of the award is decided by players across the football leagues and the Women's Super League who all have a chance to cast a vote.

This season Mahrez has helped to put his team at the top of the league, scoring 17 goals and making 11 assists in 34 games,

Mahrez and his team mates arrived at the ceremony in style when a helicopter brought them straight to the awards from their impressive 4-0 victory over Swansea City.

AFP Mahrez in action for Leicester City

Mahrez was up against some top players, including his team mate Jamie Vardy, who set a new Premier League record scoring in 11 consecutive league matches.

He said to reporters that it felt great to be the first African player to win the award but that he didn't think it made him the best African player.

Other winners on the awards night were, Sunderland striker Beth Mead who won 'Womens Young Player of the Year' and Dele Alli of MK Dons who was also named 'Young Player of the Year'.