It's two years since 276 girls were kidnapped from their school in Nigeria in west Africa by an extreme Islamist group called Boko Haram.

Today campaigners are still fighting for the girls to be rescued, and for all schools to be a place of safety for students.

in 2014 shocked the world.

Many people came together to support the campaign to find them called #BringBackOurGirls including Michelle Obama and Malala Yousafzai.

Since then, 57 girls have escaped, but 219 are still missing.

There's now no secondary school in Chibok or the surrounding villages some children now go to schools further away but many can't afford to do that.

The campaigners are hoping that by remembering the missing girls they can can remind people of the campaign to rescue them and fight for an education for all children in Nigeria.