Beach or a door? Optical illusion leaves internet baffled

Who knew one picture could cause so much debate... and make our heads hurt so much!
The photo above was shared on social media by a woman called Becky, who wrote: "Is this a door or a beach???"
And the internet answered with almost 20,000 people leaving comments with their best guess.
Before we reveal the answer below - let us know if you think it's a beach photo on its side OR a blue, white and green door frame.
It's a beach!
It looks like Becky might have photoshopped the original picture to get to rid of people swimming in the sea.
Despite the big reveal some people on Twitter are still completely convinced it's a door.
One Twitter user called penquinn wrote: "Still looks like a door with holes in it to me."
Others have even been doing some photoshopping themselves to show what the 'door' would look like with some added extras.
It isn't the first time that a mind-bending puzzle like this has caused a stir online.
Remember the dress? Some people saw it as gold and white, while others were certain it was blue and black.
Check out some other examples below.
This dress caused a sensation online in 2015.
When looking at a photo of it, some people see it as gold and white, while others see it as blue and black.
Colours can appear different depending on what kind of light they're in. Something that's blue, for example, can look totally different in sunlight than under streetlights at night time.
But even when it's the same photograph, some people see blue, while others see white.
This optical illusion picture of a cat had lots of people online asking: is the cat moving up or down the stairs?
Because of the way the light falls on the stairs, there aren't many other clues in the picture to help the brain decide whether it's going up or down.
But one clue could be in the moggy's tail.
This image which was posted to social media has left people baffled. It was posted with the caption: "Same but different".
People find it really hard to tell how many girls are actually featured in the picture.
When asked about the photo, the person who shared it would only say that they have two daughters.
This video of a father shuffling around his son's toy train tracks confused the internet.
Can you figure out what caused the optical illusion?
It was posted on Twitter and was shared thousands of times.
The track on the bottom appears to be much longer than the one on the top, but when one is placed on top of the other, it's clear that they are in fact the same size.
