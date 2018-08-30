play
Last updated at 15:47

Beach or a door? Optical illusion leaves internet baffled

An optical illusion which has got people deciding whether it is a beach or a doorTwitter/@rebeccareilly_

Who knew one picture could cause so much debate... and make our heads hurt so much!

The photo above was shared on social media by a woman called Becky, who wrote: "Is this a door or a beach???"

And the internet answered with almost 20,000 people leaving comments with their best guess.

Before we reveal the answer below - let us know if you think it's a beach photo on its side OR a blue, white and green door frame.

WATCH: These kids tell us what they think of the photo
So what is it?

It's a beach!

It looks like Becky might have photoshopped the original picture to get to rid of people swimming in the sea.

Screengrab from Twitter where Becky reveals it's actually a beach@ rebeccareilly__

Despite the big reveal some people on Twitter are still completely convinced it's a door.

One Twitter user called penquinn wrote: "Still looks like a door with holes in it to me."

Others have even been doing some photoshopping themselves to show what the 'door' would look like with some added extras.

Composite showing people's imaged views of the picture with a door handle@trngnhnlu @i8blue_noses
Here's what some people on Twitter imagined the door would look like

It isn't the first time that a mind-bending puzzle like this has caused a stir online.

Remember the dress? Some people saw it as gold and white, while others were certain it was blue and black.

Check out some other examples below.

That blue-black or white-gold dress
WATCH: What colours do you see?

This dress caused a sensation online in 2015.

When looking at a photo of it, some people see it as gold and white, while others see it as blue and black.

Colours can appear different depending on what kind of light they're in. Something that's blue, for example, can look totally different in sunlight than under streetlights at night time.

But even when it's the same photograph, some people see blue, while others see white.

Is this cat going up or down?
WATCH: Which way is the cat going?

This optical illusion picture of a cat had lots of people online asking: is the cat moving up or down the stairs?

Because of the way the light falls on the stairs, there aren't many other clues in the picture to help the brain decide whether it's going up or down.

But one clue could be in the moggy's tail.

How many girls do you see?
A picture showing girls reflected in a mirror multiple timesTiziana Vergari
How many girls do you see?

This image which was posted to social media has left people baffled. It was posted with the caption: "Same but different".

People find it really hard to tell how many girls are actually featured in the picture.

When asked about the photo, the person who shared it would only say that they have two daughters.

The train tracks
WATCH: These train tracks look the same size right? (Courtesy of Marc Blank-Settle)

This video of a father shuffling around his son's toy train tracks confused the internet.

Can you figure out what caused the optical illusion?

It was posted on Twitter and was shared thousands of times.

The track on the bottom appears to be much longer than the one on the top, but when one is placed on top of the other, it's clear that they are in fact the same size.

Comments

  • View all (31)

  • Comment number 31. Posted by Unicorn

    12 Sep 2018 20:18
    Comment 28, what was it meant to say

  • Comment number 30. Posted by jelly_ferret

    3 Sep 2018 9:03
    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment number 29. Posted by jelly_ferret

    3 Sep 2018 8:27
    It’s definitely a door

  • Comment number 28. Posted by U17133673

    3 Sep 2018 7:34
    Comment 27, they moderated most of the comment

  • Comment number 27. Posted by Unicorn

    2 Sep 2018 19:10
    @comment 26, huh

  • Comment number 26. Posted by U17133673

    1 Sep 2018 19:50
    Okay, thanks for the response.

    (edited by moderator)

  • Comment number 25. Posted by U17133673

    1 Sep 2018 14:38
    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment number 24. Posted by Unicorn

    31 Aug 2018 15:27
    The one with the girls in, there r only 2. It seems like more because of the mirrors

  • Comment number 23. Posted by Unicorn

    31 Aug 2018 15:24
    Comment 7, and i did GET your comment, i just didn't think it was nice to say people who see it differently, are wrong

  • Comment number 22. Posted by Rebecca12

    31 Aug 2018 14:23
    I see 12 girls

