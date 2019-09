Cheryl Fernandez-Versini will not be part of the X Factor judging panel when it returns later this year.

She's the latest change to the line-up after Nick Grimshaw said he was leaving in February, after just one season on the show.

Presenters Olly Murs and Caroline Flack will also be replaced by Dermot O'Leary who is returning after a year away.

Cheryl said: "I've missed making music. I have had such an amazing experience being a judge on The X Factor."