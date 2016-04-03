play
Watch Newsround

The Queen's old car goes on sale

Last updated at 13:09
Bentley MulsannePA

A Royal car once used by the Queen has been put up for sale.

The Bentley Mulsanne was part of the Royal Household for two years and was used to drive Her Majesty during her Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

The Queen also used the vehicle to attend 10 Downing Street, to meet with the Prime Minister.

Bentley MulsannePA
The Bentley was part of the Royal Household for two years
'Rare opportunity'

A sales spokesman said: "This car presents a collector with the rare opportunity to purchase a car that has been used to good effect by our longest reigning monarch."

But the buyer will need to be ready to pay a big sum, as the car is on sale for £199,850.

More like this

Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II
play
1:55

Queen celebrates record reign

What is the Queen's speech
play
1:30

What is the Queen's speech?

The Queen
play
0:32

Massive street party for Queen's 90th birthday

Top Stories

man-standing-amongst-damage

Typhoon Hagibis wreaks havoc across Japan

comments
karim-and-amy

What happened on Strictly last night?

comments
1
soaring eagle
play
0:52

Incredible eagle's eye view of climate change

Newsround Home