Impress your family and friends this Easter weekend with some of these chocolate egg nests.

These colourful treats are simple to make and only use five ingredients (see below).

Watch Martin's guide to how to make them.

Always make sure you have an adult with you when you're cooking in the kitchen.

225g/8oz plain chocolate, broken into pieces

2 tbsp golden syrup

50g/2oz butter

75g/3oz cornflakes

36 mini chocolate eggs