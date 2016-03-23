play
Watch Newsround

Send us your questions about what has happened in Brussels

Last updated at 17:58
People gather and light candles at the Place de la Bourse during a vigil to remember the victims of the attacks in Brussels, Belgium.EPA
A vigil for the victims was held in the Place de la Bourse, Brussels

A number of attacks have taken place in Brussels, the capital city of Belgium.

Sadly thirty-one people have died.

A minute's silence has been held in the city and lots of people have been leaving messages, flowers and candles in tribute to those who were hurt or killed.

If you're upset by anything in the news take a look at the advice here.

Some of you might be feeling a little bit worried about what has happened, so we are asking BBC security expert Frank Gardner to try to answer as many of your questions as possible.

Chat banner

If you have any questions about what happened in Brussels, send them to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk and we'll ask BBC security expert Frank Gardner to answer as many as he can.

More like this

French flags fly at half mast

What happened in the Paris attacks?

Sydney Opera House

Photos: Buildings light up to support France

upset

Advice if you're upset by the news

Top Stories

Fizzy-drinks

Energy drink ban in Scotland's sports centres

Meghan-Markle.

It's Meghan's birthday!

comments
1
habitable-zone-nasa

Nasa's Tess discovers Earth-like planet

Newsround Home