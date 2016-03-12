play
'You have our love': A message to Syria

Lots of school children have been taking part in BBC News School Report - a project helping secondary school students around the UK make their own news for a real audience.

As part of an international project with a school in Damascus in Syria, schoolgirls from Oaklands School in London wanted to find out about what the British government was doing to help other children like the Syrian ones they had met.

They travelled to the Department for International Development in London, England, to talk to Secretary of State for International Development Justine Greening.

