play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 13:59

Alaska's Iditarod sled dog race reaches halfway stage

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

It's got to be one of the coldest races on earth... a dog sled through the Alaskan tundra.

The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race takes place every year. It began in 1973 as an event to test the best sled dog mushers but has slowly changed into what is now a highly competitive race.

Teams, each pulled by 16 dogs, battle gale-force winds and sub-zero temperatures over the 1000 mile course. Temperatures can get as low as -75 Celsius. Brrrrrrrrrrr...

Check it out.

More like this

Zebra
play
0:16

What do you do if a zebra escapes from the zoo?

Penguin and sheepdog

Meet the dogs protecting fairy penguins in Australia

Emily Small and a wombat
play
2:03

The Australian girl caring for young and injured wombats

Top Stories

Close up image of face of an African elephant

Are we facing a world without any elephants?

Baby elephant following mother

Ten reasons why we love elephants!

Illustration of the probe flying near to the Sun

Nasa launches mission to 'touch the Sun'

Newsround Home