Alaska's Iditarod sled dog race reaches halfway stage

It's got to be one of the coldest races on earth... a dog sled through the Alaskan tundra.

The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race takes place every year. It began in 1973 as an event to test the best sled dog mushers but has slowly changed into what is now a highly competitive race.

Teams, each pulled by 16 dogs, battle gale-force winds and sub-zero temperatures over the 1000 mile course. Temperatures can get as low as -75 Celsius. Brrrrrrrrrrr...

Check it out.