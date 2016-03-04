play
Watch Newsround

Refugee team to compete at Olympics in Rio

Last updated at 13:36
Olympic flagPA

A team of refugees will be allowed to compete at the Olympics in Rio, in Brazil, under the Olympic flag.

Between five or ten athletes are expected to make up the final team.

They will use the Olympic flag and the Olympic anthem instead of their own countries flag or national anthem.

Athletes have been able to take part in the Olympic games under the banner of the Olympic flag and have been classed as independent athletes in the past.

Rio 2016 will be the first time that refugees, who have fled their home countries, will be able to compete in this way.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said: "By welcoming the team of refugee Olympic athletes to the Olympic Games Rio 2016, we want to send a message of hope for all refugees in our world.

"Having no national team to belong to, having no flag to march behind, having no national anthem to be played, these refugee athletes will be welcomed to the Olympic Games with the Olympic flag and with the Olympic anthem."

More like this

Syrians wait for the arrival of aid

Aid convoy arrives to help trapped refugees in Syria

Children in a refugee camp in Jordan

UK to accept more refugee children separated from families

Demolition workers destroy huts as they clear part of the 'jungle' migrant camp on March 01, 2016 in Calais, France. Police and demolition teams are continuing to dismantle makeshift shelters in the migrant camp known as the 'Jungle' and relocating many people to purpose-built accommodation nearby.

EU migrant crisis: Calais 'Jungle' camp clearance restarts

Syrian refugees

What's happening in Syria?

Top Stories

Newsround graphic featuring the words youth clubs

'Knife crime stops me leaving the house'

Keyframe #4
play
2:41

'My youth centre changed my life'

golden-eagle-on-branch.
image

Check out the winners of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Newsround Home