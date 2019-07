Five-year-old Murtaza has been given an Argentina shirt by his hero, Messi, after a picture of him went viral online.

The football fan became famous after the photo of him wearing an Argentina shirt that he'd made out of a blue-striped plastic bag was shared online.

People were so impressed by his homemade shirt that a search was made to find him.

Murtaza was very happy with the gift, saying "I love Messi and my shirt says Messi loves me".