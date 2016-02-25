play
Last updated at 07:33

Stranded turtle makes amazing recovery

A tiny loggerhead turtle that wasn't expected to survive after being stranded on a beach, has made a brilliant recovery.

Tallulah was found in Cornwall at the beginning of January. She was so cold she couldn't move or eat, and had to be tube-fed every 90 minutes.

But she's now eating for herself and could be released back into the wild.

Her keepers say her favourite food is squid, but she's also a big fan of mackerel.

