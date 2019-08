AP

Homes and businesses across the states of Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida in the USA have been destroyed by powerful storms.

At least 3 people have died and thousands of people in the region have been left without power.

Meteorologists, who study weather, have warned that the tornadoes could still hit other states in America, later on Wednesday.

AP The tornado damaged homes in southern Louisiana

AP Powerful winds left a trail of wreckage in its wake

AP Homes and cars were destroyed in a mobile home park